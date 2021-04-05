UPDATE: Tulsa man found beaten to death identified, suspect in custody

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police have confirmed they responded to a call early this morning at 5834 E. 21st St.

TPD has identified the victim as Edward Johnson. Johnson was found beaten severely in the front yard and his injuries are believed to be the cause of death.

Officers have arrested Johnson's step-son Somsai Harchareun on first-degree murder charges.

The occupants of the home are being questioned about the situation.

The investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Tulsa Police Department is investigating a homicide after a 70-year-old man was found dying in his front yard.

First responders responded to a call early this morning from a woman reporting a cardiac arrest near 21st and Sheridan in Tulsa.

When TPD arrived at the scene, they saw lacerations and large amounts of blood on the victim, the victim's yard, and the victim's house.

Officers have confirmed the victim appeared to be beaten to death in his home. They are now currently investigating the situation.

TPD has yet to identify the victim.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --