Chuba Hubbard donates Blessing Backpacks to those experiencing homelessness

TULSA, Okla. — Chuba Hubbard returned to Oklahoma for his Pro Day. The Oklahoma State University NFL prospect stopped by Tulsa to give back to the community experiencing homelessness.

For Hubbard Tulsa is not just another town, it's the city that saw him grow into an all-star OSU running back and now NFL prospect.

Hubbard said this community has given him so much and he just felt called to give back.

“This really became my second home, so I’ll always have a piece of my heart here and I’ll come back as much as I can," Hubbard said.

Hubbard is not only making a name for himself on the field, he's using his spotlight to also shed light on important issues in the community.

“My family has had their struggles, you know, I’ve been seeing the extent of some of these people’s lives and what they’ve been through, but you know I’ve had a great support system -- a lot of people helped me out in my life, you know, I realize not everybody gets that," he said.

His non-profit, Your life, Your Choice, partnered up with the Tulsa Day Center to give Blessing Backpacks to the homeless community.

“I always believe that you know, ever since I was a young age, you know, I wanted to give back to the community and you know kind of make the world a better place anyway possible, so the fact that I can do that here even if it’s a little piece, you know that’s big for me,” Hubbard said.

He and a few friends spent all morning filling backpacks with toiletries and other essentials. They later distributed them to the homeless population around Tulsa.

“We have all types of stuff...we have shoes, clothes, we have basic essentials, shampoo, socks, food, and gift cards," Hubbard said.

He said his personal journey inspires him to help the less fortunate.

“They’re just a great nonprofit, there’s just a lot of great non-profits all across Oklahoma, but you know being in Stillwater, coming to Tulsa all the time, you know working with a few other non-profits here and seeing everything going on here. You know I really thought that this is where, this would be a great place to start," Hubbard said.

They were distributed more than 300 backpacks. Hubbard tells 2 Works for You he hopes to continue serving this community through other non-profits as well.

