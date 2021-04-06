Tulsa Public Schools to hold bond election in June

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Board of Education voted Monday evening to hold a bond election on Tuesday, June 8.

If passed by Tulsans, the district said Tulsa Public Schools' bond would invest $414 million over five years in Tulsa children, teachers, and families.

“Every student and every school in our district will benefit from the investments in the 2021 Bond for Tulsa Public School,” Superintendent Deborah Gist said. “Bond funding plays a critical role in our classrooms, especially in our students’ college- and career- readiness by increasing postsecondary career-education programs at every secondary school including our college and business partnerships; expanding access to early childhood education programs for every Tulsa child; and creating strong science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education by improving access to STEM programs district-wide.”

The 2021 Bond for Tulsa Public Schools focuses on five key areas:

Ensuring that every child learns in a safe, secure, healthy, and accessible environment ;

; Expanding access to programs that prepare every student to succeed in college and careers ;

; Strengthening science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) programming in all schools;

programming in all schools; Nurturing the whole child with investments in fine arts, athletics, physical education, wellness, and purposeful play ; and

; and Providing state-of-the-art educational technology for every student and every teacher.

On June 8, Tulsans will have the opportunity to vote on the four propositions included in this bond:

Proposition 1: Safe Learning Environments ($166.8 million)

Proposition 2: Student and Classroom Technologies ($90.7 million)

Proposition 3: Student Transportation ($17.3 million)

Proposition 4: Quality Learning Materials and Programs ($139.3 million)

"Bonds have become a critical source for funding the day to day maintenance and operation to help our district create great teaching and learning experiences for every student," said Tulsa Public Schools Board President Stacey Woolley. "Bonds provide safe and state-of-the-art classrooms, libraries, and stadiums, high-quality classroom technology, and importantly this year, support investments in building ventilation and other COVID-19 safety enhancements. Bond funds also support the purchase of buses; a wide range of classroom materials such as textbooks, microscopes, and musical instruments; and computers and networking – which has proved critical to support our students and families in our shifts to distance learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic."

To learn more about the 2021 Bond for Tulsa Public Schools and to find voter registration, click here.

