Vaccination efforts ramp up in Tulsa County

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Health Dept. is ramping up its vaccination efforts in all corners of the county. Starting Monday, health staff will begin administering the vaccine in three locations in addition to Expo Square.

There will be new appointment opportunities at the following Tulsa Health Department locations:

James O. Goodwin Health Center, 5051 S. 129th E. Ave. Tulsa, OK 74134

Central Regional Health Center, 315 S Utica Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104

North Regional Health and Wellness Center, 5635 M.L.K. Jr Blvd, Tulsa, OK 74126

Any Oklahoman age 16-and-up are now eligible and encouraged to get the vaccine. For the first time, people will be given the opportunity to select a vaccine of their choice depending on the supply at a given location.

THD is also moving from the lower-level River Spirit Expo to the Expo Square Pavilion through April 21. There, health staff will complete the remaining second dose appointments that are already scheduled.

Tulsa Health Department’s executive director Dr. Bruce Dart says there is now ample supply of the vaccine. He says the department also has much more breathing room to answer vaccine-related questions.

