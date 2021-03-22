ORU's Cinderella run continues, Golden Eagles beat Florida and advance to the Sweet 16

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — ORU once again rode the strong play of their leaders Max Abmas and Kevin Obanor, and the Golden Eagles continue to shock the NCAA as they move on to the Sweet 16.

ORU downed Florida 81-78, becoming just the second 15-seed ever to advance to the Sweet 16.

Abmas finished with 26 points, and Obanor led ORU with 28 points and 11 rebounds.

ORU moves on to face Arkansas in the regional semifinal next weekend.

