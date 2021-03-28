ORU's tournament dreams fall short to Arkansas Razorbacks 70-72

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — ORU started its Sweet 16 appearance by raining threes. It took the Golden Eagles getting to 15 points before even making a two-point field goal.

The game started and remained intense. Upset by an offensive foul less than four minutes in, Paul Mills began screaming at the refs, collecting a technical foul. ORU fed off his energy for the remainder of the half.

With Arkansas suffocating Max Abmas and Kevin Obanor, sophomore guard Carlos Jurgens took over the scoring early. Jurgens was the first player in the game to reach double digit points, and ended the half with 11.

ORU's defense swarmed Arkansas, allowing just one three pointer the entire half, and collecting 19 rebounds. ORU led the overall rebound count 21-20.

The Golden Eagles' first four threes were made by four different players. Max Abmas kept shooting under pressure, leading the game in threes (3) and points (12).

Arkansas will move on to face Baylor in the Elite 8, after the Bears beat Villanova 62-51.

