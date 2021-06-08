OSU, Alabama to play football home-and-home series in 2028

STILLWATER, Okla. — The Cowboys are set to face off the Crimson Tide. Oklahoma State and Alabama have agreed to a home-and-home football series in 2028.
The Crimson Tide will visit Stillwater on Sept. 23, 2028 and the Cowboys will then travel to Tuscaloosa on Sept. 15, 2029.
The two schools have met only once before, with Oklahoma State a 34-31 winner over Alabama at the 2006 Independence Bowl.
Oklahoma State will also have future home-and-home series with Arizona State, Arkansas, Oregon, and Nebraska in the coming years.
Trending Stories:
- Broken Arrow family raising money to pay for funerals of siblings killed in crash
- DOWNLOAD the 2 Works for You app for alerts
- Hiland Dairy closes Tulsa plant
- FOLLOW 2 Works for You on Facebook
- WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Tulsa Tough
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter