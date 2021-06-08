OSU, Alabama to play football home-and-home series in 2028

STILLWATER, Okla. — The Cowboys are set to face off the Crimson Tide. Oklahoma State and Alabama have agreed to a home-and-home football series in 2028.

The Crimson Tide will visit Stillwater on Sept. 23, 2028 and the Cowboys will then travel to Tuscaloosa on Sept. 15, 2029.

The two schools have met only once before, with Oklahoma State a 34-31 winner over Alabama at the 2006 Independence Bowl.

Oklahoma State will also have future home-and-home series with Arizona State, Arkansas, Oregon, and Nebraska in the coming years.

