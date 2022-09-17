Charles Page High School honors victims of crash in first 2022 home football game

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Charles Page High School opened its first home football game of the 2022-23 season Friday with a moment of silence as the community stood to honor the victims of Thursday's deadly crash.

Ethan Gibson Cyra Saner, and Kylee Weaver died in the crash that also hurt two other students in the same car. The group of five was on their lunch break from Charles Page when the crash happened.

“Some events are beyond human comprehension," said Sand Springs Public Schools Superintendent Sherry Durkee. “There is one thing that we can do to heal our broken hearts and that is to love each other and to love our neighbors.”

MORE >>> Families remember teens killed in Sand Springs crash

Moment of silence at Sand Springs football game to honor victims of car crash

The community stood in solidarity Friday before kickoff in a moment of silence. The visiting team from Ponca City also honored the victims by wearing the school colors of the Sandites.

Sand Springs went on to beat Ponca City 48-25.

Friday Night Live Week 3: Ponca City at Sand Springs

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

