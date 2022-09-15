Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Three killed, two hospitalized following rollover crash in Sand Springs

Sand Springs police
2 News Oklahoma
Sand Springs police investigating after a single car carrying multiple people had rolled over near Park Road and Colony Drive. Sept. 15, 2022.
Sand Springs police
Posted at 1:52 PM, Sep 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-15 15:18:53-04

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Three people are dead, two of them being high school students, following a rollover crash in Sand Springs on Thursday.

Around 12:40 p.m., police got a call that a single car carrying multiple people had rolled over near Park Road and Colony Drive.

When they arrived on the scene, they found five people in the car. Two of the passengers were taken to the hospital. Their condition is currently unknown.

Three people were pronounced dead on the scene, two of them being students from Charles Page High School.

At this time, police are working to identify all the passengers and determine the cause of the crash.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7