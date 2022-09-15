Three killed, two hospitalized following rollover crash in Sand Springs

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Three people are dead, two of them being high school students, following a rollover crash in Sand Springs on Thursday.

Around 12:40 p.m., police got a call that a single car carrying multiple people had rolled over near Park Road and Colony Drive.

When they arrived on the scene, they found five people in the car. Two of the passengers were taken to the hospital. Their condition is currently unknown.

Three people were pronounced dead on the scene, two of them being students from Charles Page High School.

At this time, police are working to identify all the passengers and determine the cause of the crash.

