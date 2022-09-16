Spark Summit, Dreamland Festival kicks off in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A two-day tech summit is returning to downtown Tulsa for its second year. The Spark Summit is designed to showcase Tulsa's growing tech ecosystem.

The free two-day event features tech, immersive art, music, and entrepreneurship to pair with the Dreamland Festival, a new music festival created by artist and community leader Steph Simon. They will have keynotes, panels and workshops at Holberton Tulsa.

“Holberton Tulsa is thrilled to host creative leaders in technology, business, music and art to connect, learn and build Tulsa’s future together,” said Libby Ediger, CEO of Holberton Tulsa. “Spark Summit will cover everything from the creator economy, culture and placemaking to technological advancements in data privacy, artificial intelligence and the latest in virtual and augmented reality.”

Spark Summit is free and open to the public, but attendees are encouraged to reserve their spot at the event's website. Limited walk-ups will be accepted on a first-come-first-served basis.

Free musical performances are available to Spark Summit attendees outside at the Holberton Main Stage for the Dreamland Festival from 5 - 11 p.m. on Friday and 12 - 4 p.m. on Saturday.

“We are excited to partner with Dreamland Festival to make ‘918 Day’ weekend a full-scale celebration of everything that is Tulsa music, art and culture,” Tulsa Creative Engine executive director Chris Davis said. “With Dreamland’s 100+ local and national musical performances, and Spark Summit guest speakers, visual art and virtual reality exhibitions, this is truly a festival at the scale Tulsa has not seen in years.”

Spark Summit is taking place at Holberton Tulsa, located at 15 N. Cheyenne in downtown, on Sept. 16 - 17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

