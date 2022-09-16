Families remember teens killed in Sand Springs crash

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Family, friends, and classmates are grieving after a rollover crash in Sand Springs killed three Charles Page High School students and injured two others.

Ethan Gibson, 17, Cyra Saner, and Kylee Weaver, both 16, died in the crash.

2 News Oklahoma talked to a mother of one student and the cousin of another about their loved ones and what they wanted people to know about them.

“It’s heartbreaking because he didn’t deserve it. None of them did,” said Freedom Abernathy.

Abernathy said her cousin Ethan was an all-around boy. He wrestled and planned to study sound engineering in college.

“He would have been a first-generation college student. It would have been a huge deal for our family,” she said.

It happened on Sand Springs Park Road, about a mile east of Charles Page High School. Police said a car the teens were in hit a tree and rolled into a ditch. The teens were out on lunch break.

Police say, Sirrah Mathews and Logan Childers, both 16, were in the front seat and are in the hospital.

“I don’t know how I’m gonna do it, but I’m gonna try,” said Shelly Saner, Cyra's mother.

Cyra’s mom lives in Minnesota and talked to 2 News about her daughter. She said Cyra was a ball of energy. She loved Shawn Mendes, makeup, and as a young kid, slime.

“I couldn’t tell you how much carpet I would have had to replace if I owned the house,” she said. “She was my everything. She made me a mom.”

These families said they didn’t think it would happen to them until it did.

