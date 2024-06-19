Woman happy after company finally removes cable from her yard

TULSA, Okla. — While the Soerries family was out of town in April to see the total eclipse, Windstream was repairing their next-door neighbor's phone cable.

"The guy that came out in April didn't do it right, said Gretchen Soerries, "It should not have gone to the pedestal in our yard. It should have gone to the one in the neighbor behind our backyard."

For weeks, she unsuccessfully called Windstream, trying to get the cable out of her yard.

Then she contacted the Problem Solvers. I emailed Windstream's corporate media relations office to ask why the issue hadn't been resolved, then went to talk to Soerries.

"After you came out by 11 am something, they were knocking on our door, Windstream was," said Soerries. "It was a big surprise."

The crews that came out moved the cable from her yard and ran it along her fence line to the proper pedestal until it could be buried.

Windstream's media office emailed me to apologize for the Soerries inconvenience and to say the cable will be buried as soon as other utility lines in the yard can be marked.

