Tulsan can't access customer service rep to activate Social Security fund card

TULSA, Okla — Carl Scott walks slowly and uses a cane.

Since an on-the-job injury 25 years ago, he depends on his Social Security disability benefits to buy groceries and pay his bills.

He told 2 News he lost the debit card where his disability payments are direct deposited. He had a new card expedited to him by Direct Express. It's website promises it is a safer, more convenient way to receive federal benefits. He ran into a problem when the card arrived.

"I attempted to activate it to receive my benefits," he said. "I couldn't get a reply. I couldn't get through to the business of Direct Express. I stayed on the phone periodically, anywhere from two to six hours, at least twice since each day, attempting to to talk to someone."

When we met, he showed us his phone. He had already been on hold for nearly an hour.

Scott told 2 News he went to Tulsa's Social Security Office on Dec. 4 to see if someone could help activate his card.

"He said that he guaranteed that I would hear from Direct Express yesterday," Scott said. "Direct Express will be getting in touch with me no more than two hours later, and I asked him, What if they don't? He said, they will, they will. He said, I guarantee they will. And they did not."

Scott then contacted 2 News to see if we could contact someone at Direct Express to activate his card.

We called Direct Express's media line twice on Dec 5. Each time, the call went directly to hold music, then after several minutes rolled into a voicemail box.

We left messages, but didn't receive a call back.

We also emailed, and are waiting for an answer. We'll add what we hear back, but in the meantime, Carl Scott is left without his funds and without answers from Direct Express about why he can't activate his card.

