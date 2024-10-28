Tulsa neighbors sick of stink from human waste dumped in storm drain

TULSA, Okla. — A foul smell from human waste dumped in a Tulsa City storm drain has residents of a small condo community near LaFortune Park looking for help clearing the air.

Robert Wolniewicz told 2 News the waste is from homeless people camping on a PSO substation property behind his community.

The homeless use a Tulsa City storm drain as a latrine. The waste then washes down into a small man-made creek running through the condos.

"The smell is pretty bad," he said. "Lately, it's been getting really bad."

He attributes that to October's lack of rain causing the water level in the drain and creek to drop. He adds, when it does rain hard the mess washes downstream and away from the homes.

"My wife's called the city," he said, "she's called the police."

When she didn't get help, she called the Problem Solvers.

On Oct. 28, we called the city, PSO, and the Tulsa City-County Health Department to ask what could be done about the situation.

PSO told us its security was aware of trespassers in the area and worked with Tulsa police over the past couple of weeks to remove them. It is also working to clean up the area.

The Health Department deferred to the City of Tulsa.

It sent us this statement:

City stormwater crews conducted an initial inspection this morning. Further action in the drainage area will depend on findings from that investigation.



The City of Tulsa works hard to keep stormwater runoff clean. If residents see something other than stormwater that has been disposed of or dumped into a storm sewer or local waterway, they are encouraged to make a report to City of Tulsa Customer Care by calling 311, emailing tulsa311@cityoftulsa.org, or visiting www.tulsa311.com [tulsa311.com]. City of Tulsa

Wolniewicz said he was happy with the response the Problem Solvers got and hopes the air will soon be clear so he and his neighbors can once again enjoy their community.

