BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Around 1,500 Broken Arrow water customers are getting emails letting them know a software issue prevented their automatic payments from going through in January.

The customers are all from one of the city's four billing cycles.

KJRH

The city told 2 News many of its automatic payment customers noticed their payments did not go through. Those that did not are getting emails explaining what happened.

Tatom, Cathy City of Broken Arrow

Affected customers can contact the city to make a payment now, or the missed payment will be added to their next automatic payment without incurring any late fees.

Software issue impacts payments for some Broken Arrow water bills

City of Broken Arrow utility customers who were impacted by a software issue that prevented the processing of a data file that automatically drafts the necessary funds to pay their monthly utility bill were notified their January 22nd payment did not occur and were advised the funds would be drafted in February. These customers were also assured that no late fees or penalties would be assessed to their account. This situation affected 2,490 of the City’s 44,000 plus utility customer accounts. We regret the inconvenience and would like to reassure these customers there will be neither an impact to their credit score nor late charges assessed to their account because of this matter. Aaron McColloch, City of Broken Arrow

Contact the Problem Solvers:



918-748-1502

problemsolvers@kjrh.com

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

