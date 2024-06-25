Skiatook man getting texts saying 'win' wants to know how to make it stop

SKIATOOK, Okla. — Jim Miller lives a quiet life in Skiatook.

Recently, however, his peace and quiet were shattered by what seemed like an endless stream of text messages.

"I was getting text message after text message," he said. "10, 15, 20 of them — all had the word "win" on it."

Each call appeared to be coming from a different phone number.

His first instinct was to ignore the messages, but soon, curiosity got the better of him. "So I started callin' some of the numbers back."

That is what spammer count on to try to trick you out of information or money.

If you suddenly receive calls, text messages, or emails from people or numbers you don't know, don't answer.

Instead, delete them using the delete and report junk mail or report spam button on your phone.

Next, copy the message and forward it to 7726. It is easy to remember because the numbers spell "spam" on your phone's keypad. Reporting this way helps your wireless carrier recognize and block similar messages in the future.

Also, report the messages to the Federal Trade Commission. This helps it keep track of what types of scam attempts are being made. You can do that at reportfraud.ftc.gov

