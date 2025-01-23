Sapulpa woman's big OG&E refund sent to the wrong address, twice

SAPULPA, Okla. — The check is in the mail but not in the right mailbox.

Since November, Kathy Soliday's daily trip to her mailbox ended in disappointment.

"Still no check," she told 2 News as she checked her mail on Jan. 22.

In November, while doing her online bill pay, she admits she made a mistake.

"I paid the OG&E bill and then unfortunately didn't change the name and I paid my VISA bill to OG&E. Unfortunately, it's a large amount of money."

She meant to send more than $6,500 to VISA; instead, it went to OG&E.

KJRH

She called the utility to get a refund, then spent weeks going back and forth with the utility, asking why the check never arrived.

"The check didn't come, and the check didn't come, and every time I called 'em, they would verify my address, " she said. "When they finally looked at it, they realized they had sent it to an address I lived at 13 years ago."

The address was her previous home in Jenks.

KJRH

"Now they send me a bill every month. It comes right to my address in Sapulpa," she said.

So, Soliday was at a loss as to why the refund check was twice sent to Jenks.

She also couldn't understand why, after it happened the second time, OG&E's customer service agent told her a stop payment could not be placed on the most recently misdirected check.

Instead, she would have to wait another 30 days for a new check to be issued and sent to her correct address.

Frustrated with the situation, she called the Problem Solvers.

2 News contacted OG&E. It replied with an email indicating it was working to resolve the issued.

Less than an hour after receiving that email, Kathy Soliday called to let us know OG&E reached out to her to let her know it had corrected the address issue and would send out a new refund check on Jan. 24.

Contact the Problem Solvers:



918-748-1502

problemsolvers@kjrh.com

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

