Red tape holding up Tulsa man's access to his Social Security disability funds

TULSA, Okla. — Frustrated by red tape and roadblocks, Carl Scott turned to the Problem Solvers for help.

For more than 20 years, he has depended on his small Social Security disability payment to buy groceries and pay his bills.

"It's my sole means of revenue each thirty days," he said.

It deposits onto a Direct Express debit card. The company provides a secure way to get federal payments like Social Security funds.

When Scott recently lost his debit card, he paid $13 to have a new one expedited to him because he depends on it. It quickly arrived, but since late November, he has not been able to activate it.

He spent days on hold for hours at a time with its customer service line. When he could not get through it he tried getting Social Security to help. He was told it would have Direct Express contact him within two hours, but that did not happen so he contacted the Problem Solvers and 2 News reached out on his behalf Dec. 5.

Since our first story aired, three viewers have asked if Scott's dilemma was solved.

Then, on Dec. 9, Social Security reached out to us:

"Wanted to let you know we are reaching out to Mr. Scott this morning and going to talk with Direct Express and work with them in an effort to resolve."

On Dec. 10, Scott told 2 News since we reached out to Express Direct he received three calls from the company.

"The phone began to ring off the hook," he said, "but there's still no resolution. They said we need this, we need that, and get back with us when those things are done."

Those things include requiring him to get a new state ID. His had expired.

The company also wants a copy of his birth certificate from Texas. Its vital records site indicates that it takes 20 to 25 days.

The Tulsa Day Center provided Scott with a voucher to purchase a new ID. But, there was a roadblock to getting it, so 2 News reached out to connect Scott with Life Senior Services.

Caseworker Sherita Brown quickly cut through much of the red tape.

"In order to get a birth certificate, you need your ID," she said, "And in order to get your ID, you need your birth certificate."

To resolve the dilemma, Brown used Life Senior Services connections to expedite getting a copy of Scott's Texas birth certificate.

"It'll take 'em about five to seven days to get here and once he gets that he'll be able to to the DMV and get his ID so he'll be able to get access to his money once he gets the ID."

She also arranged for Irongate to provide groceries for Scott to get him by until he can buy his own, which is a relief after days of eating mayonnaise sandwiches and drinking water because he had no money for anything else.

