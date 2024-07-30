PRIORITY 3: Tulsa Code Enforcement backlog tops 2k cases

TULSA, Okla. — This summer, frustration is building among those calling 311 to make code enforcement complaints about things like tall weeds around houses or piles of trash.



Tulsa code enforcement classifies those as Priority 3 cases. It's the lowest priority.

In June, callers with complaints falling within Priority 3 were advised that it could take 30 to 45 days for code enforcement to inspect them for the first time. As of late July, that time frame doubled.

"Their backlog, that's not the consumer's problem," said Beverly Johnson. "That's their problem. They should have people to get it done."

The Problem Solvers emailed the City's Communications Department and Code Enforcement's Offices, asking how many code enforcement cases are in its backlog and for an on-camera interview about the backlog.



A city spokesman emailed back, "We do not have anyone for an interview on this, but the information below addresses all of your questions."

Here's their full statement:

"Code Enforcement has the City of Tulsa divided into equal portions based on case volume. This allows for fair and equitable coverage for complaints across the city in every neighborhood. During growing season, which is roughly March-October, Code Enforcement receives an uptick in calls, especially for calls regarding high grass, trash, cars parked on grass, etc. When this happens, Code Enforcement works with Customer Care to provide our call agents messaging to reflect the increased wait times for Priority 3 calls. Currently, Customer Care has been instructed to inform callers that these calls may take anywhere from 60-90 days for the first inspection to take place. Wait times are adjusted based on call volume. Higher priority cases, Priorities 1 and 2, receive a much quicker response.



Currently, we have 29 Priority 1 cases, 34 Priority 2 cases, and 2,307 Priority 3 cases. Code Enforcement has 13 full-time employees working on Priority 1, 2, and 3 cases daily, in addition to several support staff for processing work orders and assisting contractors.



From January 1, 2024, through June 30, 2024, Code Enforcement ordered 775 abatements, with costs totaling $649,936. Of note, all costs are invoiced to the owner of record, and if the invoice is not paid, the City of Tulsa files a lien with Tulsa County. The total number of abatements completed in 2024 total 602 different properties.



Wait times increase during growing season every year, and this year has not been an exception.



To provide some additional information, Code Enforcement has opened 10,127 cases this year alone."

