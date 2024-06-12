'Looks like a jungle': City backlog leaves weeds growing onto family's land

TULSA, Okla. — Beverly Johnson's parents bought their Midtown Tulsa home when they married in 1952.

He and his children like to relax in the neatly manicured, shady backyard. But an issue has cropped up right behind the fence, marring their enjoyment.

"It looks like a jungle," Beverly Johnson said. "Where there might be snakes."

She's referring to an overgrown strip right behind her back fence. Some time ago, the neighbor behind her house put up a privacy fence, leaving a space about three feet wide between it and the Johnson's fence. The space is now filled with weeds and even saplings.

When Johnson called the City of Tulsa asking for weed abatement, she was shocked to hear how long it would take.

"It's gonna be 30 to 45 days."

The Problem Solvers also contacted the City, which sent a statement saying, " It's true that this call and others like it may take 30 to 45 days to be addressed by Code Enforcement due to the volume of similar call types this time of year."

That doesn't sit well with Johnson. "Our tax dollars are paying for enforcement of the law."

"Their backlog, that's not the consumer's problem. That's their problem. They should have people to get it done."

The City of Tulsa statement also said, "Customer Care has passed this call over to Code Enforcement and it will be addressed in the order it is received."

If you have a similar issue, you can report it to the City's 311 line.

918-748-1502

problemsolvers@kjrh.com

