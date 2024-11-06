New Tulsa homeowner dealing with mess she claims wasn't disclosed

TULSA, Okla — First-time homeowner Rebecca Rolseth can't wait to move into the little house she bought in late August.

"I've got people working on the foundation right now," Rolseth said, "so, I'm hoping I can move into it in a few weeks.

The house is just over 100 years old and needs some work. It includes original hardwood floors under the wall-to-wall carpet, interior doors with crystal door knobs, and a beautiful fireplace in the front room.

It sits on a double lot that was so overgrown when she bought the place you almost couldn't see the house. Turns out, that was a problem. Prior to her purchase, the City of Tulsa issued a code enforcement compliance order requiring that the overgrowth and debris to be cleaned up.

"That was not disclosed when I bought the house," she said.

But shortly after she took possession of the property the City tacked a notice on her door requiring the mess overgrown vegetation be cleaned up. And even though the notice has the previous owner's name and address on it, Rolseth told 2 News the City is requiring her to do the cleanup.

A Code Enforcement officer did provide two dumpsters to haul away the trash and overgrowth, but before she could fill the dumpsters others loaded them up with their trash and even old mattresses.

Rolseth has the lot next to her house cleaned up and it passed its code inspection, but because there are still piles of branches on the lot with her house it did not.

"Really, all I need is one more dumpster," Rolseth said, "and another week or two, and I can have it finished."

She told 2 News her small sedan isn't big enough to haul the brush piles to the City's green waste center.

The code concern isn't the only Rolseth has with the City since buying her home. She's also at a loss for why it refunded her October water bill payment then turned around and shut off her water for non-payment.

She called the Problem Solvers when she could not get anyone from the City to explain what why it happened.

She showed us her email receipt for the City accepting her payment and the City's email refunding that payment. It does not say why it was refunded.

We reached out to the city for answer about these issues on Nov. 5 she got this email reply:

The City is reviewing the following code enforcement and utility services questions that you sent us for this address, and we will respond as soon as we have more information.





Carson Colvin, City of Tulsa Spokesperson

When we reached back out on Nov. 6, this was the email reply:

We are still collecting information about service at this property and we will share more details when they come available.

Carson Colvin, City of Tulsa Spokesperson

As soon as the city provides that information we will include it with this story.

