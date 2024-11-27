More residents concerned after letters about possible lead in water lines

JENKS, Okla — Letters reading in part, "Your property at this address is being served by a service line of unknown material. Although unlikely, that pipe may contain lead."

Over the past few weeks, viewers from Tulsa, Nowata and now Jenks are asking 2 News to find out what these letters mean and why they are getting them.

I am writing to express my concern regarding the recent notification about lead in the water in Nowata. My mother, a resident of the area, received this alarming news and is understandably worried.



I would appreciate any clarification/assistance on the situation, particularly regarding the responsibility of homeowners for testing their water lines. Any guidance or assistance you can provide would be greatly appreciated.



Some Tulsa residents alarmed by letter about possible lead in water lines

Several viewers expressed concern because the letter includes safety tips for avoiding lead contamination in water. It recommends running taps for two minutes before using water and using cold or bottled water for drinking, cooking, and preparing baby formula.

The Environmental Protection Agency provides the form letters water providers must send out to some of their customers. The letters go to customers where the water provider does not have confirmation of what the water service lines are made of so they go primarily to owners of older homes. Homes built or that had plumbing remodels after Congress enacted the Safe Water Drinking Act in 1986 likely won't receive letters.

The EPA is requiring letters be sent out because lead has been found in other parts of the country where the use of lead pipes and lead solder on plumbing was common.

The City of Tulsa got so many calls from customers alarmed by the letters that it temporarily overwhelmed its system. It quickly issued a press release to reassure water customers that "receiving a letter is NOT an indication that a service line contains lead. Tulsa utility customers who receive this letter should not be alarmed and no further action is required."

The City of Jenksgot so many questions about the letters its water customers received it added a section to its website explaining what the letters are about and addressing concerns.

It is important to note lead in water lines is very unlikely in this area. If you have concerns, you can have your water tested. The City of Tulsa provides free testing for its water customers. You can also have a licensed plumber check your home for lead pipes or lead solder on your plumbing lines and fixtures.

