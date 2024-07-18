Living paycheck-to-paycheck a new reality for workers earning $50k to 100k

TULSA, Okla. — Randall Smith works hard for his family. He holds down two jobs.

He works a full-time job as a mechanic and on his days off he works as a mobile mechanic pulling down close to $100,000 a year.

"I've made advancement throughout my career," said Smith. "But honestly, every time I do better income-wise, prices go up and it just offsets it."

Making it a stretch to pay the bills.

"Grocery prices are sky high. Trying to feed a family of four it's difficult," said Smith.

He has a wife and two young daughters so his focus is on paying for necessities.

"Basically, the mortgage, electric," he said, "Those are primaries, the grocery bill. I'm not buying steaks right now I can tell you that."

A new Bankrate study finds that 34% of workers feel they now live paycheck-to-paycheck.

Even many earning between $50,000 and $100,000 are struggling to keep up with higher food, housing, transportation, utility, medical and transportation costs.

Sarah Foster is an analyst with Bankrate.

"Many of the Americans I talked to for this research indicated that it is inflation that's making the bar feel consistently further and further away. It's like they've been working their whole lives just to get to this place where they feel comfortable," said Foster. "And then, when prices surge that feels like it's just been ripped out from underneath them."

She added, "Many of them are working overtime. They're working long hours. They're budgeting. they're trying to make ends meet. But, because of other kinds of external circumstances, they;re feeling like their budgets are just not making it. And so we found over a third of workers, 34% feel like they are living paycheck-to-paycheck."

Key findings of the study:



34% of U.S. workers say they are living paycheck-to-paycheck which is defined as having little to no money left for savings after covering monthly expenses

Only 19% of workers feel satisfied with how much they are paid

24% feel they are not fairly compensated for their work

Workers living in the South (38%) and Midwest (37%) are more likely to say they are living paycheck to paycheck

