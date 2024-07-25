'I get about five to six each day': Endless telemarketer calls cause frustration

CLAREMORE, Okla — Donna and Diana Donley live peacefully in the country in a house inherited from their parents.

Dad passed in 2022, and Mom in 2020.

The quiet of their home near Claremore is constantly disturbed by telemarketers asking to speak to the their mom or dad.

"I get about five to six each day," she said. "It's just upsetting."

Donna Donley is job hunting. She knows it is not a good idea to answer calls from local numbers she doesn't know, but feels she must in case it's a prospective employer.

It irritates her that many of the telemarketer calls have foreign-sounding voices but local-looking phone numbers. Using a phony local number to disguise where a call is coming from is called spoofing.

To help stop the number of telemarketing calls you get:



Block callsfrom telemarketers - don't just hang up

Use your phone carrier's blocking technology

Sign up for the Do Not Call Registry

The Telephone Consumer Protection Act created rules for telemarketers:

Consent: Callers must get written or oral consent before making a prerecorded, autodialed, or text call to a wireless number or home phone. This consent can be given electronically, such as through a website form or keypress, or on paper.

Caller ID: Callers must transmit Caller ID information.

Do Not Call Registry: Commercial telemarketers are not allowed to call numbers on the national Do Not Call Registry, with some exceptions.

Hours: Telemarketers cannot call homes before 8 AM or after 9 PM local time.

Information: Callers must provide their name, the name of the entity or person on whose behalf they are calling, and a way to contact them.

Misrepresentations: Telemarketers cannot make false or misleading statements to encourage someone to buy a product or service.

Abandoned calls: Abandoned outbound calls are prohibited, with some exceptions.

Unauthorized billing: Unauthorized billing is prohibited.

