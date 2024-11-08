Watch Now
NewsProblem Solvers

Actions

Heavy rains put pressure on Tulsa's storm drains

Screenshot 2024-11-08 at 3.42.17 PM.png
KJRH
Screenshot 2024-11-08 at 3.42.17 PM.png
Posted

TULSA, Okla — November's big rains put pressure on Tulsa's storm drains.

During the fall, storm drains can get clogged by leaves, twigs, branches and even garbage washing into gutters and flowing into the drains. Clogged drains can cause flooding.

To keep drains running freely:

  • Don't rake or blow leaves into the street
  • Don't dump pet waste, paint or used oil down storm drains
  • Never attempt to unclog a storm drain yourself.

"That is a safety hazard," said Heath Kirkeby with the Tulsa Stormwater Department. "We have the appropriate equipment, personnel and expertise to remove those blockages."

Screenshot 2024-11-08 at 3.42.07 PM.png

Kirkeby told the Problem Solvers you should call 311 to report clogged storm drains. Try to be as precise as possible when describing the location. He adds, crews from the city can usually get drains unclogged within just a few days at the most of getting a report.

He also cautions people to avoid going into storm drains.

In April, a homeless woman tried seeking shelter in a storm drain. Fast moving water swept her away. Fire rescue crews needed to use a dog and robot to locate and recover her body.

Watch that story from April here:

Crews find body of woman swept away in storm drain during severe weather

More Problem Solver stories

 

Contact the Problem Solvers:

  • 918-748-1502
  • problemsolvers@kjrh.com

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.