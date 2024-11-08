Heavy rains put pressure on Tulsa's storm drains

TULSA, Okla — November's big rains put pressure on Tulsa's storm drains.

During the fall, storm drains can get clogged by leaves, twigs, branches and even garbage washing into gutters and flowing into the drains. Clogged drains can cause flooding.

To keep drains running freely:



Don't rake or blow leaves into the street

Don't dump pet waste, paint or used oil down storm drains

Never attempt to unclog a storm drain yourself.

"That is a safety hazard," said Heath Kirkeby with the Tulsa Stormwater Department. "We have the appropriate equipment, personnel and expertise to remove those blockages."

Kirkeby told the Problem Solvers you should call 311 to report clogged storm drains. Try to be as precise as possible when describing the location. He adds, crews from the city can usually get drains unclogged within just a few days at the most of getting a report.

He also cautions people to avoid going into storm drains.

In April, a homeless woman tried seeking shelter in a storm drain. Fast moving water swept her away. Fire rescue crews needed to use a dog and robot to locate and recover her body.

Crews find body of woman swept away in storm drain during severe weather

