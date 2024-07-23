Frustration grows as code enforcement takes weeks to address rats, weeds

TULSA, Okla — Tulsa's code enforcement office encourages people to call 311 to make complaints about things like overgrown properties and rodent infestations.

In June, 2 News Problem Solvers brought you the stories of two people who were frustrated when they made code enforcement complaints for these kinds of issues through 311.

Beverly Johnson called because neighbors behind the home she shares with her 92-year-old dad, Bob Shouse, put up a tall privacy fence a few feet inside their yards from the short chain link fence that marks the back of her backyard.

Johnson told me her dad liked to relax in his yard until the weeds and small trees growing up in the space behind their fence became an eyesore.

On June 12, she said, "It looks like a jungle to where there might be snakes or whatever hidden in back of us."

She wanted to know why it takes so long for code enforcement to check into complaints.

A spokesman for the City explained there is a backlog of code enforcement complaints, resulting in it taking about 30 to 45 days to get inspectors out.

Code enforcement told the Problem Solvers it checks out complaints in the order they are received.

On July 19, an inspector did look into Johnson's complaint.

Code enforcement shared this map showing the problem area it found and letting us know it issued two nuisance orders requiring those property owners to clean up the space by Aug. 1, or the city would mow the area and bill them.

July 23, Johnson said, despite the notices, "I've just given up hope."

But she will let us know if the area is cleared and who does it.

On June 21, the Problem Solvers met with Michael Colbert, a landlord in east Tulsa who rents out the home where he raised his family.



He called the Problem Solvers, asking what to do about rats chewing their way into his property and scaring his tenants.

Rats coming from the overgrown yards of the vacant house next door.

We told him to contact 311 to complain to code enforcement. But as of July 23, code enforcement has not checked on the vacant property. We contacted them on July 23rd to ask where Colbert's complaint was in the backlog list. As soon as we get an answer, we'll update this story.

If you have a code enforcement complaint you can call it in through Tulsa's 311 line. Or, go to the City of Tulsa's Code Enforcement website.

