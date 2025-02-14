Free income tax filing help

TULSA, Okla. — Jesus Gomez wants to get a jump on filing his income taxes. In past years, he paid a service to fill out the forms.

"It gets pretty expensive, " he said "Not a lot of people have access to the money that is needed to pay for those."

His daughter Elizabeth attends preschool at CAP, the Community Action Project. There he learned about free income tax preparation services offered by several organizations around the Tulsa Metro.

We met Gomez and Elizabeth as he got ready to meet with a free IRS trained tax preparer at the Tulsa Respondsoffice on Sheridan Road. It even has a play area for kids in the lobby to keep them occupied while parents get help with their taxes.

Gomez said, "A lot of people struggle with like doing taxes on their own. This is very helpful. It helps out a lot."

Aiden Harris is one of the preparers.

"We provide free income tax filing services for people making under $70,000 in the Tulsa metro area," Harris said. "It's a free service for anyone, no matter your age. We've had kids as young as 18 come in here as long as you're making under $70,000 of income, we can help you out."

He adds, all you need to do to access the service is book an appointment online and then show up with:



All your tax documents

Your Social Security Card to verify your identity

A photo ID

If you are missing any documents at the time of your appointment they can get your return started and finish it when you return with the rest of your paperwork.

Harris told 2 News privacy is a big concern among those using its service.

"All of their information is kept in a secure database." Harris said. "We can wipe their information if they so choose after they're done filing."

Tulsa Responds is one of several agencies offering free tax help to qualifying filers.

Tulsa's Office of Empowerment offers the IRS's VITA Program to help income qualified people over 60 or with a disability with free basic tax prep services through Tulsa Responds and Goodwill Industries.

AARP offers Oklahoman residents earning up to $72,000 access to free tax filing software and IRS certified counselors to help fill out forms. Some of its services are also available in-person.

And, you can find lots of free information about filing personal income taxes, and get forms, at Tulsa City-County Library locations or on its website.

