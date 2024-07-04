FIREWORK SAFETY: Things to remember when celebrating 4th of July with fireworks

TULSA, Okla. — The 4th of July is a busy day for folks wanting to buy fireworks.

It is also a busy day for firefighters putting out fires accidentally started by fireworks and for emergency rooms seeing people hurt in fireworks incidents.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission's annual fireworks report shows in 2023.

8 people died in fireworks incidents

9,700 emergency room visits due to fireworks mishaps

"Sparklers are one of the biggest causes of injuries for kids ages 0 to 4," said Jami Spradlin with Ascension St. John Hospital.

Sparklers burn at 2000 degrees and can quickly sear skin if they get too close or touch it.

"First and foremost, if you can, we encourage you to get out and attend a commercial fireworks show," said Battalion Chief Brandon Smith with the Broken Arrow Fire Department.

If you want to shoot off fireworks, first check to see if it is legal in your community. Many Green Country cities and towns ban setting off fireworks.

Next, use these precautions:



Light fireworks off a stable platform away from homes or other structures

Don't hold fireworks while lighting

Never aim fireworks toward people or structures

Never lean over fireworks while lighting or try to relight duds. Instead, toss duds into a metal bucket of water

Keep a garden hose ready to douse any fires accidentally started by fireworks

