Dismantled south Tulsa homeless encampment left dumped on the curb

TULSA, Okla — Doug Hightower is fed up with the mess on East 67th Place near the corner of Sheridan Road.

He believes its the remains of a homeless encampment someone pulled out of the woods and dumped on the curb.

"They just left it here for the rest of us to deal with on a daily basis," said Hightower.

He tried contacting the company he believes owns the property and contacted the City hoping to get the mess cleaned up. After a week and no response from either; he called the Problem Solvers.

I went out and saw old clothes, toys, bits of bicycles and even a couple of broken down wheelchairs scattered along the tree line and a big loaded-down dolly partly rolled out into the street creating a hazard for drivers.

I emailed Tulsa's Code Enforcement Office and even though it was his day off, its manager responded quickly. "If it is truly out in the street, 311 can contact someone with Public Works to determine if they can remove it or not."

Just a couple hours later the dolly had been moved over to the tree line with the rest of the junk, but nothing had been cleaned up.

Code Enforcement will need to post a notice to the property owner to provide them with a lawful opportunity to remove it.

