Did leaking meter cause high water bill?

TULSA, Okla — Patrecia Ricketts bailed water out of her meter box to show the Problem Solvers her meter does work.

It runs when water is turned on in the house and stops when it is turned off.

However, a leak meant the meter box was full of water, which was running down the gutter in front of the house she rents on North Utica.

A month ago, she notified the Tulsa City Water Department about the leak. It said it was on her side of the meter, the plumber she had check it said the leak was on the City's side of the meter.

During the leak, Ricketts received a bigger-than-normal water bill. The City put her on a payment plan to pay it off. But no one came to fix the water leak or say whether it caused her big bill.

Shortly after the Problem Solvers contacted the City about Ricketts' concern, it sent a crew to repair the meter and sent the Problem Solvers this explanation:

The City has made repairs at that location to the City-owned service line. City crews have spoken to the customer and let them know it has been repaired. It’s of note, the service line would not have caused an increase in consumption at the residence, as the leak that was repaired was not on the customer’s side of the line.



Looking back at consumption at the residence, the customer’s July bill is higher than June’s, but it came on the heels of a low estimate in June.



If Tulsa utility customers have concerns about their bill, they can call 311. There are also several other factors that could be causing a higher-than-expected bill, including increased usage over the summer months, a leak inside the home (running toilets, dripping faucets, etc.), or a leak on the customer’s service line. To see a more exhaustive list of potential causes of increased bills, please visit www.cityoftulsa.org/utilities [cityoftulsa.org] and visit the link that says “Utility Billing – Frequently Asked Questions” on the front page.

Here are some more tips for Tulsa Water customers with concerns about their bill:

City of Tulsa Water Dept

