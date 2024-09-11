City gives Crossing at Southern Hills until Sept. 13 to fix code violations

TULSA, Okla. — The Crossing at Southern Hills Apartments faces multiple code enforcement violations for unsecured units, debris, and high grass.

The complex has until Sept. 13 to fix the violations, or the City will issue a work order to abate them. The owner will receive a bill for the cost of the work plus a $300 abatement fee.

Tulsa's Multifamily Code Enforcement team posted a notice on building 400 in the complex due to multiple maintenance and fire code safety violations.

The placard allows the City and Tulsa police department to issue criminal citations to anyone living in building 400.

The demolition team will be opening a demolition case for that building alone within the next week Carson Colvin, City of Tulsa

The Problem Solvers have reported on code enforcement issues at the complex since residents called complaining about heaps of trash and old furniture spilling out of dumpsters.

The Problem Solvers also dug into the history of code violations at the complex.

Code Enforcement has filed a lien against the property for all property maintenance violations. This lien has no monetary value, but the lien does cloud the title and restricts the formal process of selling the property.



The City is also inspecting numerous mechanical and electrical issues to assist Code Enforcement to ensure those issues are brought up to code. Property management has already stated those repairs are in progress. Code Enforcement is continuing to conduct inspections to address property maintenance issues in common areas and in individual units. The City is ensuring that management is aware of any issues and will monitor corrections. Carson Colvin, City of Tulsa

Tenants of any rental unit should first report maintenance issues to their landlord or property manager.

If the issues are not addressed, residents of the City of Tulsa can contact 311 to make a complaint.

Code Enforcement wants residents to know they do not share who makes complaints to them so they should not fear retaliation from landlords for making a complaint.

