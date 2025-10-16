Woman builds world's only Curtiss Condor at historic Airman Acres

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — At Airman Acres in Collinsville, where vintage aircraft dot the landscape like treasures from aviation's golden age, Jeri Barrientos is embarking on a project unlike any in the world.

She's building a 1933 T-32 Curtiss Condor — an airplane that no one else has.

"It's one of the most unique airplanes in the world," Barrientos said. "If you Google the first American Airlines airplane, even Google thinks it's the DC-3, but actually it was the T-32 Curtiss Condor from 1933."

The fly-in community, built in the 1960s, serves as more than just a home to rare vintage planes — it's where Barrientos grew up and still lives today. Her father played a significant role in shaping what Airman Acres is today, and his handiwork can be spotted throughout the property, from her childhood home to the Pilot's Lounge.

"It's a very magical place, very, very special," Barrientos said.

As a third-generation pilot, Barrientos understands the deep connection between aviation and family legacy. She's now passing that passion, or as she calls it, "obsession," to her own children.

"It's like being closer to God," she said about flying. "You're an angel flying in the middle of the air. There's nothing around you, nothing can hurt you, and it's just so peaceful."

The businesswoman and busy mom stays actively involved in aviation and civic organizations. She's the former president of the Rotary Club of Tulsa and is heavily involved with the Tulsa Air and Space Museum and the Oklahoma Aeronautics Department.

She's all about moving aviation forward and supporting the community.

Her Curtiss Condor project began with a dream that inspired her to build the fabric-covered sleeper bi-plane. She tracked down the original plans and is now gathering materials and assembling a team for the ambitious undertaking.

"We're going to start with the fuselage first," Barrientos said. "It's like raising kids — it's going to take a village to build this airplane."

While there's no set timeline for completion, Barrientos has big plans for her finished aircraft.

"I want to fly it around the world and really inspire people and keep history alive," she

said.

The project represents more than just building an airplane — it's about continuing a family legacy at a place where generations of pilots have called home.

"I know they're really proud of me — that I'm continuing the legacy," Barrientos said.

Collinsville recently celebrated its 125th anniversary, and Airman Acres remains one of several airfields that contribute to the city's rich aviation history. For Barrientos, it's a place where the past, present and future of flight converge.

As she works toward completing her historic aircraft, one lesson from the generations of pilots before her at Airman Acres guides her journey: sit back and enjoy the ride.

You can follow the Curtiss Condor Project on Facebook and online here.

