POSITIVELY OKLAHOMA: Jenks man spreads joy with waves, inspires legacy award

JENKS, Okla. — Just down the street from Jenks West Elementary, there's a legacy of kindness that's touched countless lives.

Like clockwork, around 2:15 every day, David Winn rolls down his driveway in his wheelchair, spreading positivity one wave at a time. It's a small gesture with a big impact.

"We call him Mr. Winn. Everyone knows him, so he's basically like a celebrity," said Peyton Bolte, a Jenks Sophomore.

"I look for him," said Gunner Rains, Jenks West Student.

"We wave at him," said Paisley Rains, who also attends Jenks West.

"No matter how your day was, he puts a smile on your face," said Beau Phillips, a Jenks Freshman.

In all sorts of weather, you'll find Mr. Winn just a few driveways east of Jenks West Elementary. He's been spreading smiles for a decade now, despite his health challenges.

"He's very invested in it," said Kim Winn, David's wife.

Mr. Winn was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2011, and while his health has made it hard to walk and talk, he hasn't let that steal his spirit.

"Getting out is not easy for him, but when I go to him and say, 'You wanna go outside?' He always says yes," Kim said.

Every day, hoots and honks fill the air thanks to Mr. Winn's winning attitude. The kids cheer, and the bus drivers beep when they see Mr. Winn.

"They'll yell 'I love you.' 'I want to marry you.' 'Hi, grandpa!' You never know what's gonna come out of kids' mouths — they're so sweet. It's just an opportunity for them to see that somebody disabled can give back to the world," Kim said.

The after-school tradition started with a wave to a bus driver friend from Church and picked up speed from there.

"The bus drivers started interacting with him and honking, and then the kids started hollering to him and waving, and of course, that's when it got his heart because he's a praying man, and he loved the opportunity to invest in those kids by praying for them and just being a cheerful part of their life," Kim said.

The kids are learning life lessons as they pass by, too.

"To always be there for people, no matter who they are," said Bryson Koehling, a Jenks Sophomore.

"To be kind to strangers," said Annie Hiner, another Jenks Sophomore.

"It inspires me to be someone a little better," Paisley said.

The community champion is also inspiring teachers at Jenks West Elementary.

"We love Mr. Winn — we do," said First and Second Grade Multiage teachers Adena Bolte and Ashley Keator.

The teachers were so moved by Mr. Winn's daily kindness that they invited him to their class Christmas party back in 2017, and plan to do it again this year.

"It was like seeing a live celebrity. Our kids were yelling, screaming, and cheering. We got them in lines, we sang Christmas carols to him, and gave him cards, and we made him a little hat and scarf that he still wears several years later," Keator said.

Now the Jenks Public Schools Transportation Department is paying Winn's kindness forward through an annual legacy award.

"It's called 'The Spirit of David Winn Award,' where we actually honor one member of our team at the end of the school year to receive this amazing award for people who make a difference in our kids' lives," said Brad Smythe, Director of Transportation for Jenks Public Schools.

Winn received the award first, a full circle moment for the man who's redefining "the joy ride" and finding joy in that.

"The buses are the highlight of his day. He loves it — and you can see why," Kim said.

The Winns say as long as David can get to the end of the driveway, he'll be there. In fact, when their home was no longer accessible enough, instead of moving somewhere else, they built a new home right next door. That's how much they love these kids.

