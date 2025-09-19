Bixby students turn summer bucket list into nonprofit to feed homeless

BIXBY, Okla. — For most 8 and 9-year-olds, the world is their playground, but for three Bixby Public School best friends, fun is also about feeding a need.

"We're just trying to fill bellies and make sure everyone is happy," said Willa Green, a fourth grader at Bixby Central Intermediate.

Willa, along with her best friend, Addison Stogner, also a fourth grader, and her brother, Beckham Green, a second grader at Bixby Central Elementary, created Friends Feeding Friends- Tulsa, a kid-powered nonprofit on a mission to spread kindness and help the homeless.

"It got started in the summer when we were doing our summer bucket list, and we all decided we wanted to feed the homeless," Willa said.

The idea didn't surprise their parents.

"I know our kids, and this is nothing new for them. They have always been these kids that have always seen a need and wanted to meet a need," said Jessica Stogner, Addison's mother. Jessica is also a Special Education Teacher at Bixby Central Elementary.

KJRH

From 50 hot dogs to official nonprofit status

The friends started with 50 hot dogs on a hot July day.

"Honestly, we just drive around looking for people who need a meal," Jessica said.

The response from those they served was overwhelming.

"They would come up to us with big smiles, saying no one has ever really done something like this with us before. I think it really makes me smile with their reaction because they're always so thankful," Addison said.

When asked how his heart feels on those days, Beckham simply replied: "Very happy."

The positive response motivated the children to expand their efforts. By August, they had raised enough money to file to become an official nonprofit and serve up another, bigger hot meal.

"We served breakfast burritos, and I'm pretty sure that we served like 100," Willa said.

Kids lead the mission

The children take their passion project seriously, leading every aspect of the monthly mission.

"They plan every meal, they plan every grocery list, we are just the vehicle that helps them accomplish their goal," Jessica said.

"It's important because it makes the homeless feel loved, it makes them healthy, and it

makes them feel like someone actually cares about them," Addison said.

In addition to food, the charity is now collecting personal hygiene products, including deodorant, shampoo, body wash, feminine products, and baby wipes. Local businesses have stepped in as collection points. You can find them listed on the Friends Helping

Friends-Tulsa Facebook page.

"It makes me feel excited because I like seeing people help spread the kindness," Willa said.

Making a difference, one meal at a time

The friends are hoping others will donate or volunteer to help their cause.

When asked if they feel like they're making a difference, all three enthusiastically responded: "Yes! A small one — but an important one!"

Their commitment to the cause runs deep.

"I'll do it for the rest of my life!" said Willa.

"Forever!" said Beckham. "I'll do it until I can't do it anymore, I'll do it until I'm an old retired granny!" Addison declared.

The kids will serve up burgers for their September meal on Saturday, September 20.

Those interested in helping can find more information about Friends Feeding Friends-Tulsa on the organization's Facebook page here.

