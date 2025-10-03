POSITIVELY OKLAHOMA: Fire Captain builds community one playground at a time

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa Fire Department captain who has dedicated 13 years to fighting fires and saving lives is being recognized for going above and beyond in his community service.

Captain Justin Wagnon of Station 33 will receive the Lincoln Town Hero Award at halftime during Lincoln Christian's USA Night Football game on October 3, 2025.

"I love being able to help people—even on their worst day, we can hopefully make their day a little better," Wagnon said.

Wagnon's path to firefighting began early, inspired by family tradition.

"My dad was a fireman, and so I grew up around the firehouse, and so it's something I've always wanted to do," Wagnon said.

Lacey Wagnon

Now living that dream, he finds deep meaning in the life-saving moments of his career.

"Saved a life out of a fire or a cardiac arrest, and you got a pulse back—those definitely stick around with you for sure," Wagnon said.

On his days off, the first responder channels his helping spirit into another passion: building playgrounds.

When Lincoln Christian School needed a new elementary playground due to rust, safety, and other concerns, Wagnon took on the project. The connection runs deep—he attended Lincoln Christian starting in 2003 as a sophomore. While a student, he played football and basketball. Now his own children attend the school.

"It's kind of a full circle moment," Wagnon said.

The new playground features age-appropriate equipment, including four slides, rings, and multiple ladders. Wagnon's design process drew from personal experience as a father of four children, ages 12, 8, 4, and 2.

"When somebody wants to design a playground, especially age-specific, I pretty much have a kid in that age group, so I can picture that kid and what they would like to play on," Wagnon said.

KJRH

Watching his children play on the playground he built brings special satisfaction.

"There's definitely some pride, you know," Wagnon said.

Whether at the fire station or in the community, Wagnon continues working to make a difference.

"This is something that I strive for—to be able to give back to my community, so to be able to be recognized for it is a big deal to me," Wagnon said.

Captain Wagnon will be honored at halftime as a Lincoln Town Hero. This marks the second year for the award.

