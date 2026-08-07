COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — A Collinsville landmark dating back to the 1930s is reopening as a community theater, with its first production set for this weekend.

Leanne Cook is leading the revival of Herron's Crown Theater, a nearly 100-year-old Main Street landmark that began as a movie theater and is now being transformed into a community theater space.

"It was built in the 1930s as a movie theater, and it stayed a movie theater, I believe, through the 1990s, and then it kind of sat empty for many years, and then Rick Herron took it on," Cook said. "Running it as a part-time live music venue."

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He’s now handed over the keys to Cook. She’s spent the last several months renovating the space while preserving its history. Original tiles from the 1930s still line the lobby floor. Historic seats, a restored concession stand, and a custom chandelier are among the features greeting visitors when they walk through the front door.

"We found an old movie reel, so it was in the projection room, and we turned it into a chandelier. We thought it would be a cool way to have a fun focal point honoring the history of the space," Cook said.

Cook's vision for the theater centers on community; she’s calling it Main Street Spotlight at Herron’s Crown Theater.

"Giving everyone their moment in the spotlight and just in a loving and community-driven way," Cook said.

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Even before opening night, Cook partnered with the city of Collinsville to offer free family movies this summer. The screenings drew large crowds.

"We had so many people, a lot of grandparents bringing their grandkids, being like, I saw Jaws here," Cook said. "So, I think it was really special for the community to have this space again."

WATCH: 'ICONIC!': Nearly 100-year-old Collinsville Crown reopens as community theater

'ICONIC!': Nearly 100-year-old Collinsville Crown reopens as community theater

Collinsville resident Megan James grew up admiring the theater. Now her children are performing in it.

"My kids love theater, and they haven't really had enough outlets, and this has given them the outlet, and I, I couldn't be more grateful," James said.

The theater's first production is "The Little Mermaid, Junior," opening August 7th and running through the 15th. The colorful musical based on the popular film features an all-child cast. Cast member Lucy said she is ready for her role as Flounder.

"I am really excited. I haven't had a part, like a big part like this ever," Lucy said.

Fellow cast member Andrew, who plays Sebastian, summed up what it means to be part of the historic theater's reopening.

"Iconic, yes!" Andrew said.

Iconic is what Cook hopes the theater becomes, a gathering place that benefits Collinsville.

"I want it to be the heart of the downtown again, have people come here to do whatever fun events we're doing and then also stay and shop and eat and just really funnel people here to help the city of Collinsville and just to give it life," Cook said.

The Crown is back, and Collinsville has a front row seat.

“You should come watch!” said Andrew.

"The Little Mermaid, Junior" at Main Street Spotlight at Herron’s Crown Theatre opens Friday, August 7, 2026. There are multiple shows through August 15, 2026. The theatre is located at 1015 West Main Street in Collinsville.

You can get ticket information and learn more about this and future productions here.

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