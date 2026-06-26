“I CAN DO ANYTHING!” Camp Get Centered gives kids with disabilities a summer to remember

TULSA, Okla. — For kids with physical challenges, a typical full summer camp experience is often out of reach. In Tulsa, one camp is changing that.



Camp Get Centered, a 9-week adaptive summer day camp put on by The Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges, is giving 30 campers a summer filled with physical, creative and educational enrichment — with new activities and new faces each week.



Wendi Fralick, CEO of The Center, said the mission is straightforward.



"The idea is to give them a typical summer camp experience they most likely would not be able to get any place else because those opportunities to be accessible and inclusive just aren't there."



Now in its 7th summer, the camp offers everything from archery and art projects to cardio drumming and wheelchair games — all designed to be accessible and inclusive for kids with disabilities.



Kate, 11, is back for her third summer at the camp.

KJRH

"I like it because I feel included."

She said the range of activities from archery to art is a big part of what makes the camp special.



"We get to do stuff like cardio drumming and wheelchair games and stuff and it's all adaptable for kids with wheelchairs and with disabilities," said Kate.



Fralick said the kids are learning life skills too. "The parents — the feedback we get is always so positive. That their kids increase in independence, they're mentally healthier, that they understand inclusion better, that they are more engaged with the community around them because of the opportunities we provide."



Campers also give back through a weekly community service project, making cards for nursing homes and banners celebrating veterans. Plus this summer, campers are also hitting the road for the Route 66 Centennial, visiting landmarks across the region.



"We're going to the Blue Whale, The Outsiders House Museum, going to a local ice cream shop on the corner. We're like where are all these places we can introduce them to?" Fralick said.



The Center hopes the experiences campers gain this summer will carry into the school year and beyond.



"It is really hard being a kid with physical challenges," Fralick said.



"We hope to give them more confidence so when they walk into the next school year they are feeling that they are more a part of," she said, adding the camp is focused on "providing that long term vision that anything is possible for them."



Six-year-old Hayden, who conquered the climbing wall and rang the bell for the first time this summer, put it simply.



"Now I can do anything!"



Camp runs through July 31, 2026. You can learn more about dates, registration, costs and qualifications here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

