TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa's U.V. Okies are six-time undefeated Wii bowling champions of the Tulsa Senior Inter-League — and now they're leveling up.

Nintendo America contacted University Village Retirement Community after the senior bowling team's story went viral- thanks to their Instagram reels, and features by news outlets like the New York Times and 2 News Oklahoma.

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Inspired by their story, the company is donating Nintendo Switch 2 systems to each retirement community in the Tulsa league.

Wayne Wall, Life Enrichment Coordinator at University Village, said the outreach came as a surprise.

"I did not expect to hear from Nintendo at all," Wall said.

GALLERY: “ALWAYS OPTIMISTIC!” Tulsa's U.V. Okies level up with Nintendo donation

The company reached out to Wall about what the team had come to represent.

"They contacted me and said we're excited about how Wii bowling is bringing people together at this stage of their life and helping them to have that camaraderie and have fun in this stage of their life and we would like to do something to contribute to that, to be a part of that," Wall said.

Nintendo donated two Nintendo Switch 2 systems for each retirement community in the league, along with additional gear like extra Joy-Cons, and games. Teams from across Tulsa picked up their gifts at the championship celebration on July 16, 2026, at University Village in Tulsa — and the timing could not have been better. The old equipment had run its course.

"The Wii systems were becoming obsolete and hard to replace," Wall said.

Come spring 2027, the Tulsa league will make the switch to bowling on the Switch 2. Competing Tulsa teams hope the new systems evens things out.

Fritz Gernandt of the Town Village Strikers had a message for the six-time champions.

"I can only say it once and really loud, look out," Gernandt said.

The U.V. Okies are not intimidated. Phyllis Wimer, 95 — known on the lanes by nicknames like "The GOAT" and "The Killer" — has already been putting in work on the Switch 2.

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"I've got the new system at home, and I have bowled a 300 on it, and I'm the only one so far that has," Wimer said.

Dorothy Salen, 101, who led the U.V. Okies in the national league last fall and goes by "Dangerous Dorothy," is keeping her trademark outlook heading into the new season.

"Always optimistic!" Salen said.

For the U.V. Okies, the game — and the fun — is never over.

The team has one more Wii bowling match planned before their equipment gets retired. They will play the staff at University Village to raise money for Alzheimer's awareness next week.

2 News Oklahoma was the first to bring you the story of the U.V. Okies success, and we’ve been updating you along the way.

You can learn more about University Village HERE.

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