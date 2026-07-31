“FIVE STARS!”: 'Buckaroo Bart' keeps Will Rogers Legacy Alive

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Walk the halls of the Will Rogers Memorial Museum in Claremore, and you'll hear something you might not expect — laughter.

That's largely thanks to Bart Taylor, better known as Buckaroo Bart, the museum's Creative Curator and Will Rogers Interpreter. For 6 years, Taylor has brought energy, humor, and a lasso to his work of keeping Rogers' legacy alive for younger generations.

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"I know God made me for this job and I couldn't be more happy bringing kids around to build a better country," Taylor said.

His mission, as he describes it, is rooted in connection.

"My mission is to bring people together. And that's through the love of history, the lens of history," Taylor said.

That lens focuses squarely on Will Rogers — and on finding the threads that tie today's kids to a man born more than a century ago.

"Will learned his first rope trick at age 7. You can make those connections if you'll take the time to show how you and these kids are connected to history," Taylor said.

For 11-year-old Malachi, the lessons are sticking.

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"He had made 88 tricks, and he's a comedian!" Malachi said.

Malachi's overall verdict on Buckaroo Bart was straightforward.

"Buckaroo Bart is 5-stars," Malachi said.

Another student, Andre, echoed the sentiment.

"I had a fun time here!" Andre said.

"If school was like this, I would be a lot more excited to go!" Malachi said.

Hands-on history is central to Taylor's approach. Visitors — kids and adults alike — try their hand at trick roping during his presentations, making attempts and memories in equal measure.

But Buckaroo Bart's work extends far beyond the museum walls.

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Taylor teaches a college course at Rogers State University called Will Rogers America, an American culture class seen through Will Rogers' eyes. He has also published 3 award-winning children's books about Will Rogers.

One of those books, Will Rogers and His Great White House Sleepover, features a foreword written by Jennifer Rogers, the great-granddaughter of Will Rogers.

Taylor's second book, Will Rogers and his Great Presidential Pals is the 2026 featured pick for Read Across Oklahoma. His latest book, Will Rogers and His Great Inspiration, includes a foreword written by Oklahoma native and country legend Reba McEntire.

"She writes right there how she was discovered by the Rogers family in '74, brought to the National Finals Rodeo to sing the national anthem by Clem McSpadden Rogers, the guy that grew up in Will's house after he had moved to California, literally part of the family. I didn't ask her to say anything about that stuff. She just knew what to say," Taylor said.

Through his Reading and Ropin’ Tour, Buckaroo Bart has visited over 55 libraries.

When asked what Will Rogers himself might think of all of it, Taylor didn't hesitate.

"I know he would be proud, because all I do is keep paying loyalty to the man because he changed my life," Taylor said.

Like the man he honors, Buckaroo Bart never met a man he didn't like.

Bart Taylor is available for school visits and field trips. More information about the Will Rogers Memorial Museum is available here.

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