ZINK LAKE RULES: Public Works Committee talks regulations for new lake

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa City Council met to discuss amendments that provide clear rules ahead of Zink Lake's opening over Labor Day Weekend.

The rules cover boating, swimming, and recreational activities off the water.

"It's beautiful, love it. brings people together. And I'm very excited for it to open!" said Vanessa Robinson.

2 News talked with some Tulsans who are excited about the lake.

"I love that they have a raft place here now," said Alfred Whitecrow.

In a Public Works Committee Meeting councilors heard new regulations limiting some activities on the lake.

The meeting reviewed a presentation outlining how the city made the regulations. They also considered public feedback through focus groups and neighborhood meetings.

"I've grown up in Oklahoma. I've spent all of our summers on the rivers and lakes and things like that. I feel like it's a safe place for all of us to enjoy for sure," said Stephanie Logie.

A notable regulation is that swimming is not allowed. The rules say that swimming is only allowed in wading or spray pools. As of now, no pools will be open at Zink Lake.

Even if there was a swimming area, some Tulsans said they are hesitant to get in the water.

Citizens concerned about Zink Lake safety

"The quality right over there is nasty and it should be cleaned up to where people can enjoy going in the water and thinking oh am I going to get sick," said Whitecrow.

The water has been a concern for some time. But since March the city has performed tests posting those levels online.

The other regulations focus on boating and flotation devices.

The lake's really designed for kayaks, canoes and rafts but boats with small electric motors will be allowed. People will have to follow Oklahoma boating safety guidelines.

The lake will also be a no-wake zone.

"Me and my boys would love to be out here and enjoy it we can't wait, we were literally just walking talking about it we're excited for when it's opening," said Logie.

The kickoff celebration also resurrects the Great Raft Race.

The city council will vote on the proposed regulations on July 31. If approved, the violation penalty is $500 and/or 90 days in jail if the rules aren't followed.

Read the proposed regulations here.

