Youth Services of Tulsa opens renovated apartments

TULSA, Okla. — Youth Services of Tulsa just cut the ribbon on the newly renovated Knollwood Apartments.

ARPA money paid for the apartments, which have a new look and will serve dozens of at-risk youth.

2 News spoke with Beth Edwards Sveltic, Assistant Executive Director of YST.

“We were really excited to be able to not only purchase this apartment complex, with the ARPA dollars, but also be able to really renovate these apartments,” Edwards Sveltic said “Really upgrade a lot of the interior, to give the young people and the other residents, here just a really nice home environment.”

The apartments will serve youth exiting homelessness, and the traditional tenants, though the apartments are just the tip of the iceberg.

Councilor Jackie Dutton was at the ribbon cutting. She refused an interview, but, off camera, told 2 News she hopes the area, near 11th and Garnett, starts getting better.

The area is filled with motels and abandoned development. More room, Dutton says, for more meaningful housing.

2 News listened to Mallory Wheeler and got her thoughts on the subject.

“I would love to see it revitalized, obviously, things repaired here, versus being demolished,” Wheeler said, “You know, let’s start fixing our communities and bringing them back to life, and it restores hope back into the economy as well.”

Meanwhile, officials at Youth Services of Tulsa appreciate the moment too.

“It was an opportunity for us to really move into a different part of Tulsa … give our young people some choice in where they live,” Edwards Sveltic said, “A fresh new environment in East Tulsa, which is great.”

Officials expect the apartments to serve 20-25 youth at any given time. Over the years, they expect hundreds of lives will change as a result.

