Young Cherokee voice elevated through Native American Day celebration

TULSA, Okla. — Lillian Charles has sang on stages before, but she shared her talents on a parade float for Tulsa's eighth annual Native American Day celebrations.

The young Cherokee woman representing Tulsa Public Schools, aboard their Indian Education float. She used her voice to share an original song she wrote years ago.

“Originally, it was written in English when I was like 11, and then it was translated into Cherokee for the Cherokee compilation album 'Anvdvnelisgi' and it’s the title track on that.”

The song is called 'Circus' in English. Charles wrote it about all of the stories and characters she had in her mind years ago as a young girl.

Now, being able to use her voice for a bigger purpose and resonate with so many other people in the community is something the Tusla Public Schools junior calls surreal.

“A lot of people have been fighting to keep the Cherokee language alive, and so by writing and presenting and performing this song, a contemporary song, it’s really helping that effort I feel like," said Charles. "I don’t speak Cherokee, but I want to do everything I can to help the cause.”



When she was first approached by her instructors to represent the Indian Education program, Charles said she couldn't resist.

As a young Cherokee, she is working towards becoming more active in her culture.

“It’s always been a part of me, and a part of who I am," she said. "My dad is making a lot of effort to make sure that that heritage doesn’t die with my generation and it’s really just an honor to be a part of keeping it alive.”

This process also helped Charles get a lot closer with her father. She said he was the one who encouraged her to write it in the first place, and helped find the translator.

Those moments on the float, something she will always treasure. With this performance, Charles hopes to be able to continue to use her voice to help her heritage in the future.

The album, 'Anvdvnelisgi' is available anywhere you stream music. Charles's artist name is 'IIA.'

