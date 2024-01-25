Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cherokee Nation secures language preservation funding

Language preservation act.jpg
Posted at 9:12 AM, Jan 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-25 10:14:00-05

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation is celebrating after securing funding to help preserve the Cherokee Language.

2 News told you in October 2023 the tribe was pushing for more steps toward preservation:

Preserving Cherokee language

Leaders of the tribe held a ceremony on Jan. 24 to celebrate the reauthorization of the Durbin Feeling Language Preservation Act at the Durbin Feeling Language Center in Tahlequah.

The Language Center is a hub for Cherokee Language immersion. The law, signed in 2019, was the largest language investment in Cherokee history.

Chief Chuck Hoskin and Deputy Chief Bryan proposed a permanent reauthorization of the act, committing a minimum operating budget of $18 million a year.
"The new legislation deems the loss of the Cherokee language to be a national emergency for the Cherokee people and along with the minimum annual funding, includes $35 million in new capital projects, including a proposed $30 million Cherokee language immersion middle school to extend enrollment and space for the current pre-K through eighth-grade language immersion program," said a Cherokee Nation spokesperson.

Language preservation act.jpg
Signing ceremony for the permanent reauthorization of the Durbin Feeling Language Preservation Act on Wednesday, Jan. 24, inside the Durbin Feeling Language Center in Tahlequah.

Funds will help protect more than 1,400 acres of trust land in Deleware County as the "Kenwood Cherokee Language and Culture Preserve" which will be used as a new language campus in the future.

The funding will also require a "State of the Cherokee Language" report every other year to measure the progress of language programs.

Since 2019, the Durbin Feeling Language Preservation Act has expanded various language programs, created new language programs and services, and funded the construction of the $20 million Durbin Feeling Language Center in Tahlequah, the tribe said.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7