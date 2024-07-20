'You were born a fighter,' spreading awareness through fashion

TULSA, Okla. — Kadijsa Markham has gone through a lot of obstacles, but she's turned all of the pain she's been through into something beautiful.

She lost her arm in a car accident in 2021, and it wasn't always easy.

She says she was able to bounce back because of the people around her.

Her siblings along with her mom have been there to see her grow after her accident.

Her mom, Leatrice Markham, has always encouraged Kadijsa.

"I just let her know that you were born a fighter."

Her longtime friend Briann Leatherson has also been right by her side.

The accident was hard for her too.

"When something happens to somebody you love, it happens to you too. It hurts you too," said Briann.

"Anything I need help with, she's right there," said Kadjisa.

Now, Kadijsa wants to be there for people who have also experienced tough times like she did.

"I want to be an advocate," she said.

She is working to spread more awareness through modeling.

She started modeling in high school before her car accident, but realized that it was her passion.

"I did photography, and instead of taking pictures of other things, I wanted to be in front of the camera," she said.

"I'm a freelancer, so I find my own gigs, I find my own photographers, I do everything."

She's worked with her friend, Troyce Lewis, who owns a clothing brandthat also aims to spread awareness.

He has also had a similar experience as her.

"Me and him were born in the same hospital, and he was born premature as well," she said.

"And he was born with his left arm missing."

She says modeling helps her feel like she's truly making a difference.

"It just helps me keep my confidence and helps me know that I'm not the only one dealing with this."

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

