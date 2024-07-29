'You have to treat them like human beings': New FCJJ manager talks changes

TULSA, Okla. — David Parker has been the manager of the Family Center for Juvenile Justice (Tulsa County Detention Center) for one week.

It was a position created to attempt to fix a myriad of problems amid allegations of systemic abuse.

“It’s not that they’re bad kids, they’ve done some horrific things, they are still human beings and you have to treat them like human beings,” said Parker.

Parker said he logged 70 hours in his first week and has already made changes.

For years, previous leadership did not allow anything in the cells, including books, shoes or pants, citing a suicide risk.

“I understand why, but if I’m going to leave them in there with a sheet, why would I not leave them with their pants?” said Parker.

He confirmed all those items are now allowed to help increase their quality of life.

The facility has also been under investigation for failure to properly get the kids’ schooling the required hours per day.

“They’re going now that I’ve been there. That’s all I can tell you about,” he said. “We have not missed a day of school; we have not missed an hour of school.”



Parker believes new programming is key to turning the place around.

He is installing libraries and wants to integrate a points-based system to reward students with things like treats or phone calls home.

He also wants to purchase video games for residents to earn points to play.

He also wants to partner with Tulsa Animal Welfare to bring in dogs to play with. He brought one in himself this week.

However, those calling for a shutdown want a staffing overhaul.

“I believe there are some staff that are maybe in the wrong place,” he explained. “Maybe I need to rearrange, and we have started that already.”

Parker did not indicate any potential staff firings.

2 News reported that, amid a new sexual battery allegation, an employee is under Tulsa police investigation. Parker did not suspend or place that employee on leave, basing the decision on his opinion of the video footage.

“As an old investigator, I don’t see anything,” he said.

While Parker was not in law enforcement, he was an investigator for the Department of Corrections.

About the allegations of corruption and a culture of misconduct, Parker said prior to taking the role, he only knew what was in news reports.

“There’s a lot of talk and usually the truth is somewhere in the middle,” he said.

Parker said he wants to immediately increase staffing and has eliminated the use of a temp agency to fill the spots.



A temp agency brought in two former detention officers, Dquan Doyle and Jonathan Hines, who are now facing sexual abuse-related charges.

Parker said he plans to hire an assistant manager as early as this week. That assistant will soon be in charge for several weeks, as Parker had previously scheduled surgery.

