YMCA, GRAND Mental Health team up to help kids struggling this summer

TULSA, Okla. — Summertime can be tough for some kids. But the YMCA of Greater Tulsa and GRAND Mental Health have teamed up to help out these kids at camps this summer.

GRAND has embedded a behavioral health coach at local YMCA camps this summer to help staff with kids if behavioral issues arise.

“It’s not always having to go into an office to receive services,” said Kim James, GRAND’s clinical director. “GRAND about meeting people where they are and extending those services beyond the walls.”

Families can initiate a referral and then receive appointments to access GRAND’s services on-site.

Kids’ routines really change when school is out, and they may be at camp for the first time, which she said can cause behavioral changes in them.

Importantly, James told us this partnership has broken down barriers to such services for families at these camps.

Jesus Torres and his six-year-old son Ethan were in that position when they heard GRAND Mental Health offering help on-site.

“Summer camp is, like, really hard for me,” Ethan told 2 News.

“It’s his first time at summer camp,” said Jesus. “There’s a lot of kids that he’s just meeting for the first time. He has struggled before with transitions, and I think that’s part of the reason we want to do this and get the help that GRAND is offering.”

Jesus described Ethan as being very creative, saying he likes to draw and write books. But said Ethan can sometimes be “a loner.”

2 News Oklahoma Jesus Torres and his six-year-old son, Ethan, spend time together on a playground.

James emphasized that everybody struggles with life and it’s okay to seek help.

While Ethan told us he has struggled with his first time at camp, he’s making lots of friends.

When asked if there’s anything he would say to other kids who might be having a hard time this summer, Ethan replied, “If they were afraid, I’d say, ‘Do you want to come with me?’”

“Honestly, it’s been helpful giving us tips,” said Jesus. “We’ve been able to conclude how often he should come to the camp. We do Monday, Wednesday, Friday now instead of all week, so we’ve adjusted our schedules accordingly. And they’ve also given us many resources that we can maybe take back to school come August.”

