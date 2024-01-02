Grand Mental Health sees post-holiday surge in service needs

TULSA, Okla. — As the ball drops and holiday cheer fades, Grand Mental Health is noticing an uptick in people looking for services.

Kimberly Hill-Crowell, Chief Clinical Officer at Grand Tulsa, said the post-holiday spike is on-trend with previous years.

"After New Year's Eve, we really see a push for services. I don't know if it's a New Year's resolution thing that you see, but we definitely see an increase after the first of the year," said Hill-Crowell.

To handle the influx, Hill-Crowell said the organization prepares for months in advance.

Dale Robertson with Grand Addiction Recovery Center's Outreach team said he and members hand out food, clothing, and brochures to those living on the streets.

They provide this service year-round, but these goods are especially crucial in the winter.

"It's a little bit heartbreaking to see the displaced people, this time of year. So we're just trying to do something a little special for them, said Robertson.

"We try to look ahead at the weather. When are the cold fronts coming in? When do we need to be out? When do we need to have coats gathered up? Things like that," said Hill-Crowell.

The blues this time of year are seen beyond Green Country. A 2021 survey conducted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness found that 3 in 5 Americans experience a negative impact to their mental health during the holidays.

For those already suffering from mental health issues, NAMI found that the holidays can make matters worse.

"It can really send you into a spiral. It can send you into a deep depression if you're already experiencing those issues as it is," said Hill-Crowell.

