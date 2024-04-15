Work Zone Awareness Week begins

TULSA, Okla. — Starting April 15, there will be some traffic disruptions along East 61st that could cause some slowdowns.

Here's what drivers can expect, and why there will be a sea of orange across Oklahoma this week.

Disruptions Along East 61st Street

Beginning April 15, East 61st Street between South Harvard and South Lewis Avenues will become a one-way road. All traffic will head east.

The City of Tulsa says that will be for the first half of the mill and overlay project, which is expected to last about seven weeks.

Then, when that wraps up, traffic will continue going one way for the second phase of the project but switch to heading west.

So, drivers need to be prepared for delays and plan alternate routes, if possible.

The City says this project consists of milling, which means removing the old road surface, and then repaving it with asphalt for a new surface.

Work Zone Awareness Week

Another thing drivers should always keep in mind — but especially this week — is staying aware and vigilant while traveling through work zones. That's because this week is Work Zone Awareness Week.

There will be more than 145 work zones operating across Oklahoma throughout spring and summer.

In its history, 72 Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Oklahoma Turnpike Authority employees have been killed in the line of duty, more than any other state agencies.

Drivers can prevent this by following a few simple rules of the road — such as buckling up, putting away distractions, and slowing down inside work zones to help get — not only highway workers — but all Oklahomans home safe each day.

Another way people can show support is by breaking out their orange for Work Zone Safety Day on Wednesday, April 17. People are encouraged to wear their favorite orange shirt, tie, or safety vest for a selfie and tag ODOT or OK Turnpike when posting on social media.

