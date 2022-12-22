Winter Weather Blog: Oklahoma Gov. Stitt declares State of Emergency

TULSA, Okla. — The arctic blast moving in on Thursday is expected to drop temperatures throughout the state into the single digits — along with wind chills making it feel well below zero degrees. Light snowfall is expected to impact drivers as well.

Shelters are opening their doors to people who need to get out of the cold, and drivers are expected to take precautions if they have to be out on the roads.

Safely heating your home in dangerously cold weather

2 News Oklahoma is tracking changing conditions and the impact they will have on the community:

12/21 - 9:32 p.m.

Tulsa Housing Solutions worked with other agencies and volunteers to set up a new warming station as others in the area filled before the winter storm moved in.

12/21 - 8:21 p.m.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an executive order, declaring a State of Emergency ahead of the winter storm

The executive order impacts all 77 counties in the state, suspending regulations that would otherwise hinder emergency relief and power restoration if needed.

