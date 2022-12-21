Tulsa County sod farmers robbed of thousands of dollars in copper

BIXBY, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is investigating Tuesday after four different sod farmers reported tens of thousands of dollars in copper stolen from their farms.

Easton Sod Farms owner John Easton said it's the second time his farms have been robbed. Thieves stole copper from his Wagoner County farm last year.

"We're looking at about $27,000 for me," Easton said. "It's not the kind of hit that you want you know we try to get our farms in place and established... that probably didn't make $800 at the scrap yard."

The sheriff's office said the theft happened around Dec. 12 or Dec. 13. Deputies say they're still documenting the thefts, but thousands of feet of copper are missing.

"That copper wire is actually snaked through underneath the ground that waters the sod fields," said Deputy Richie Gonzales. "So, the value to replace that is the estimates that they've received is upwards of $5.50 a square foot. So you're talking about thousands of feet — that adds up pretty fast."

The sheriff's office says those costs don't include repairing the damage done to the land.

The person responsible could face grand larceny charges. Anyone who has any information about what happened can send an email to tips@tcso.org.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --